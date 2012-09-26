HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson Finally Unloads His Malibu Estate For $9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

After lingering on the market for two and a half years, Mel Gibson’s Malibu compound has finally sold for $9.2 million, much less than the $14.5 million the actor initially hoped to get for it.According to Curbed LA, the actor had relisted the home at lower price points several times, most recently for $11.25 million.



The house, called Lavender Hill Farm, is beautiful. It sits on three acres acres of land with orchards, gardens, three guest homes, a life-size chess game, a pool, and a private gym.

But it may still have bad karma. This is the home where Gibson allegedly punched ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and then said the she deserved it.

