HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson Finally Unloads His Malibu Estate For $9 Million

After lingering on the market for two and a half years, Mel Gibson’s Malibu compound has finally sold for $9.2 million, much less than the $14.5 million the actor initially hoped to get for it.According to Curbed LA, the actor had relisted the home at lower price points several times, most recently for $11.25 million.

The house, called Lavender Hill Farm, is beautiful. It sits on three acres acres of land with orchards, gardens, three guest homes, a life-size chess game, a pool, and a private gym.

But it may still have bad karma. This is the home where Gibson allegedly punched ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and then said the she deserved it.

Here's a view from above the property

Tropical landscaping

The estate has nine bedrooms

And an in-ground pool

The landscaping provides plenty of privacy

Large outdoor porch area

Gorgeous kitchen with state of the art appliances

Wood paneled enclosed porch area

Beautiful mountain views

Lots of lovely details, like this fountain

Life-size game of chess

Another view of the kitchen

One of the eight bathrooms

One of the bedrooms with a fireplace and balcony

Spanish style detailing on the stairs

The Spanish style detailing continues throughout the design of the home

Some religious art

Relaxing sun room

Another room with a fireplace

Wood panel detailing throughout the home as well

Although the home is massive, it does have a cozy feel

The separate, private exercise room

