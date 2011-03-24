HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson's Malibu Estate Is Back On The Market For $12.75 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

Mel Gibson just can’t seem to sell his Malibu home. Gibson’s house went on the market for $14.5 million last year, but when it would not sell, he and ex-wife Robyn took it off the market for some “sprucing up.”And now it’s back at a lower price. Gibson recently re-listed his Lavender Hill Farm for $12.75 million.



The house is beautiful. It sits on 2.75 acres of land with orchards, gardens, three guest homes, a life-size chess game, a pool, and a private gym.

But there is also bad karma in the air. This is the home where Gibson allegedly punched ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and then said the she deserved it.

