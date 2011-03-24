HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson's Malibu Estate Is Back On The Market For $12.75 Million

Mel Gibson just can’t seem to sell his Malibu home. Gibson’s house went on the market for $14.5 million last year, but when it would not sell, he and ex-wife Robyn took it off the market for some “sprucing up.”And now it’s back at a lower price. Gibson recently re-listed his Lavender Hill Farm for $12.75 million.

The house is beautiful. It sits on 2.75 acres of land with orchards, gardens, three guest homes, a life-size chess game, a pool, and a private gym.

But there is also bad karma in the air. This is the home where Gibson allegedly punched ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and then said the she deserved it.

Here's a view from above the property

Tropical landscaping

The estate has nine bedrooms

And an ingroud pool

The landscaping provides plenty of privacy

Large outdoor porch area

Gorgeous kitchen with state of the art appliances

Wood paneled enclosed porch area

Beautiful mountain views

Life-size game of chess

Another view of the kitchen

One of the eight bathrooms

One of the bedrooms with a fireplace and balcony

Spanish style detailing on the stairs

The Spanish style detailing continues throughout the design of the home

Mel is religious...

Relaxing sun room

Another room with a fireplace

Wood panel detailing throughout the home as well

Although the home is massive, it does have a cozy feel

The separate, private exercise room

