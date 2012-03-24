Mel Gibson Is Selling This 500-Acre Jungle Compound In Costa Rica For $29.8 Million

Mel Gibson‘s real estate portfolio is almost as extensive as his acting resume.



Now, the actor is selling his Costa Rica home, Playa Barrigona. He’s asking $29.8 million for the beachfront estate, which sits amid 500 acres of private jungle, according to The Wall Street Journal.

There are three homes on the property, all of which are on a hilltop that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The house was originally listed in 2010 for $35 million; it was later taken off the market before being relisted.

Gibson also currently has a house on the market in Malibu, listed at $11.8 million.

