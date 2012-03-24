Mel Gibson Is Selling This 500-Acre Jungle Compound In Costa Rica For $29.8 Million

Meredith Galante
Mel Gibson‘s real estate portfolio is almost as extensive as his acting resume.

Now, the actor is selling his Costa Rica home, Playa Barrigona. He’s asking $29.8 million for the beachfront estate, which sits amid 500 acres of private jungle, according to The Wall Street Journal

There are three homes on the property, all of which are on a hilltop that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The house was originally listed in 2010 for $35 million; it was later taken off the market before being relisted.

Gibson also currently has a house on the market in Malibu, listed at $11.8 million.

Playa Barrigona is located on the Nicoya Peninsula. It's a private 500-acre beachfront and jungle compound.

The courtyard is gated, even though the property is ultra private.

The main residence on the property is a two-story hacienda-style house.

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a large courtyard, and a swimming pool.

Inside the house, you feel the Spanish influence in the design.

The open floor plan helps the space feel airy.

The bedrooms are small, but they all have a tropical feel.

The pool is off of the main house.

This is the Balinese entertaining house.

There are no walls inside.

Just a gigantic dining room.

Check out the view you have while dining.

This is the guest house. We bet his friends never wanted to leave.

The guest bedroom fits two.

Trek through your private jungle.

And end up at the beach!

