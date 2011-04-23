WATCH: The Trailer For Mel Gibson's Next Movie Ensures It Will Be A Total Laughingstock

The trailer for “The Beaver,” Mel Gibson‘s return to film, has been quietly circulating online for months.



But in light of his tell-all interview today, we’re taking a second look.

And we think, frankly, that someone needs to recut it fast.

“The Beaver,” directed by Jodie Foster, already has two things working against it. One is its zany concept — a depressed man finds solace in a bucktoothed puppet — and the second is: oh, right, Mel Gibson is in it.

The trailer, as it stands right now, strike three.

It starts out melodramatic, builds to the puppet, and plays through like a goldmine of gaping Gibson faces and ticklish sound bites.

Unless somebody reworks this thing quickly, it’s going to be murdered by Autotune aficionados and meme fiends. A fighting “Beaver” chance at the box office will disappear faster than you can say “Snakes on a Plane.”

You’ll see what we mean. Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.