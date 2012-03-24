Mel Brooks Revealed The Secret To The 'Hunger Games' Money-Making Power Back In 1987

The Hunger Games is going to make a mountain of money in the box office, but that’s not where its real potential lies.
It’s all about merchandising. For instance, Star Wars has totaled less than $5 billion in ticket sales over the years. Meanwhile, the franchise collected upwards of $20 billion in merchandise sales, according to Forbes.
Mel Brooks reminded everyone of this in his 1987 science fiction spoof Spaceballs:
Yogurt: “Moichandising! Moichandising! Where the real money from the movie is made. Spaceballs: the T-shirt, Spaceballs: the colouring Book, Spaceballs: the Lunchbox, Spaceballs: the Breakfast Cereal! Spaceballs: the Flame Thrower!!”
Merchandising! Merchandising!
Spaceballs at MOVIECLIPS.com
