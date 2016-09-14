Mel and Sue quit as hosts of 'The Great British Bake Off'

Facebook/The Great British Bake Off The stars of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have quit as the hosts of “The Great British Bake Off” just a day after it was announced the show is moving from the BBC to Channel 4.

In a statement to BBC News, the presenters said: “We were very shocked and saddened to learn yesterday evening that ‘Bake Off’ will be moving from its home. We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was.”

More follows.

