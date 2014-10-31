Meijer Becomes The First Retailer To Accept Both CurrentC And Apple Pay

Meijer, a grocery store chain based in the Midwest, has become the first retailer to accept both CurrentC and Apple Pay at its stores, reports 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy.

CurrentC is a rival payment platform to Apple Pay, organised by a group called the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), that uses QR codes rather than NFC technology to make transactions.

Meijer’s decision to accept both platforms is noteworthy because CurrentC partners that accept Apple Pay will be subject to steep fines when CurrentC starts working next year, according to The New York Times’ Mike Isaac.

MCX has denied that CurrentC partners will face fines for accepting Apple Pay. However, it has said that retailers accepting Apple Pay cannot also accept CurrentC.

CurrentC partners such as CVS and Rite Aid have disabled their NFC terminals, making it impossible to use Apple Pay.

That move prompted an outpouring of complaints on Twitter from Apple Pay supporters.

We’ve reached out to MCX and Meijer and will update this post when we hear back.

