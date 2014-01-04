Supermarket Buys Last 1,200 Tickets For Colts Wildcard Game, Donates Them To Military Families

George Sitaras
Colts fansSHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/ApImages

The Indianapolis Colts corportate partner Meijer supermarkets bought the last 1,200 tickets for Saturday’s wildcard playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs and is donating them to local military families.

The team was on the verge of a TV blackout before the purchase. Colts owner Jim Irsay asked the NFL for two different extensions in order to prevent the game from being blacked out.


The game is now officially a sell-out and will be broadcasted locally in Indianapolis.

The Colts are only the second team to sellout after the Eagles with the Packers and Bengals still struggling to sell the remainder of their tickets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.