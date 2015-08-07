Megyn Kelly drops an anvil on Donald Trump: 'You've called women you don't like 'fat pigs', 'dogs', and 'slobs'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump was confronted by Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly during the first Republican presidential debate on Thursday, accusing him of being insensitive toward women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like, ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly opened a question to Trump.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump quipped.

“No it wasn’t. For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell. Your Twitter account has several disparaging comments about women’s looks. You once told a contestant on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ it would be a pretty picture to see her on her knees. Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?” Kelly asked Trump.

Trump went on to say he thinks a major problem with America is its trend toward being “politically correct.” And he told Kelly if she didn’t like it, “I’m sorry.”

“I think the big problem this country has being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people and I don’t frankly have time for total political correctness,” he said. And to be honest you, this country doesn’t have time either. This country is in big trouble. We don’t win anymore. We lose to China. We lose to Mexico, both in trade and at the border. We lose to everybody. And frankly, what I say — and oftentimes it’s fun, it’s kidding, we have a good time — what I say is what I say. And honestly, Megyn, if you don’t like it, I’m sorry. I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn’t do that.”

Earlier in the debate, Trump was the only Republican candidate on stage who wouldn’t pledge that he would eventually be the Republican nominee.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how the states voted in every presidential election since the Civil War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.