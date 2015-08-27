Megyn Kelly accuses Ted Cruz of dodging her question as he fires back at the 'mainstream media liberal' agenda

Fox News/screengrab Megyn Kelly interviews Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delighted some conservatives Tuesday night by challenging the premise of a question posed by Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

In a relatively confrontational exchange, Kelly repeatedly asked Cruz what he would do with children born in the US whose parents came into the country illegally.

“We should start with focusing on areas of bipartisan agreement,” Cruz said the first time Kelly asked. “Where is there bipartisan agreement? On two major areas. No. 1: That we should do everything to secure the border and stop illegal immigration. And No. 2: To improve and streamline legal immigration.”

Kelly interrupted his answer to declare he had dodged her original question. She noted that his rival, businessman Donald Trump, who has launched a number of high-profile attacks against her, recently answered the same question on her colleague Bill O’Reilly’s show.

“But that doesn’t sound like an answer. Mr. Trump answered that question explicitly last night on ‘The O’Reilly Factor.’ Will you do so now?” she asked.

Cruz started ticking off various policies he would implement to crack down on illegal immigration. But Kelly interrupted him again to bring him back to her original question.

“Listen, senator, I understand all that. And you’ve outlined your plan. And — unlike you — you’re dodging my question. You don’t want to answer that question,” Kelly said as they talked over each another.

She continued: “Donald Trump says they’re all gone under his policy. What would a President Cruz do? Do the American citizen children of two illegal immigrants — who are born here, the children — do they get deported under a President Cruz?”

Cruz dismissed Kelly’s question by arguing she had framed the issue like a “mainstream media liberal journalist.”

“Megyn, I’m not playing the game. Megyn, I get that that’s the question you want to ask. That’s also the question every mainstream media liberal journalist wants to ask,” he said.

“Is it an unfair question?” Kelly pressed.

“It is a distraction from how we actually solve the problem. It’s also the question that Barack Obama wants to focus on,” Cruz replied.

“Why is it so hard?” the host asked again. “Why don’t you just say yes or no?”

Cruz repeated his position that other policies need to be implemented before moving forward with the debate over what to do with the children of people who immigrated to the US illegally.

Kelly then moved onto another, friendlier topic: Cruz’s campaign outreach to thousands of pastors and his opposition to Planned Parenthood.

Watch their interview below:

