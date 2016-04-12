Megyn Kelly called out Donald Trump for sexist comments during a Fox News debate last year -- here's what the backlash taught her about adversity

Fox News Moderator Megyn Kelly addresses Donald Trump during the first Republican debate in August.

During the first Republican debate in August, Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly listed what Donald Trump had previously called women he doesn’t like: “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs,” and “disgusting animals.”

“I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn’t do that,” Trump responded that night.

But, untrue to his word, what followed was another onslaught of insults, this time directed at Kelly.

Trump later told CNN that, during the debate, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” On more than one occasion he promoted tweets that referred to the journalist as a “bimbo.” He’s also called her “overrated” and “lightweight,” “average in every way,” “biased,” and “crazy,” and he skipped a Republican debate hosted by Fox News in January after complaining Kelly would be one of the moderators.

Since her clash with the presidential candidate in August, Kelly has also received a number of death threats from Trump’s supporters.

Through it all, though, Kelly says she has come away with some positives.

“Adversity is an opportunity for growth,” Kelly told Katie Couric during the 2016 Women in the World Summit in New York City, and it can show you who your true friends are, she says.

Kelly recalled a touching email she received during the debate backlash. It was from David Cutler, a Harvard professor and one of the Obamacare architects who Kelly had grilled on her show “The Kelly File” numerous times.

It simply read, “I hope you’re OK. Let me know if there’s anything I can do.”

Kelly told Couric this email really stuck with her, especially considering it was from someone she didn’t know all too well who, to viewers at least, would certainly not be seen as a friend.

“It just reminds you that, even though these events can bring out the worst in people, they can also bring out the best in people,” Kelly said.

