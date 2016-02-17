Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly explains how she deals with the haters

Megyn Kelly knows a thing or two about haters.

As a Fox News anchor who has moderated several Republican primary debates, she’s gone head-to-head with quite a few.

“In my business, everyone is a critic,” Kelly writes for Time’s new advice website, Motto. “You cannot succeed if you are not willing to accept that not everyone will like you. (If everyone does, you’re probably pretty boring.)”

But while she says it’s important to keep an occasional eye on what smart people you respect have to say, and that sometimes critics offer valuable lessons, its damaging to wallow in the negativity.

“The more you let negative people get in your head, the more they succeed in cowing you,” she writes.

Kelly says it’s better to take the energy you would devote to the naysayers and channel it into yourself. “Insist that you do better, choose better, be better,” she writes.

A wise friend recently told me: If a bully pokes you with a stick, don’t jump. Among other goals, a bully wants to control you. A bully wants some kind of reaction; why provide it? Talk to your spouse, your friends, your mum, or dad. Take a moment for self-pity, even — but just a moment. And then, remember who you are. Remember what defines you — and it is surely not your bully. If outside help can be of assistance in shutting down the problem, go for it. But you? You stay focused on your game. Amidst the rhetorical bullets firing: Head down, shoulders back, forge forward.

