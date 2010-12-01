Megyn Kelly Sees Biggest Year-To-Year Ratings Increase At Fox News

Megyn Kelly had a big November.



After gracing the page of December’s GQ with a steamy, much-talked about photo spread, and anchoring Fox News’ election night coverage, Kelly also looks to be the big winner of today’s monthly rating numbers.

Kelly, you may recall, got her own two hour Fox News show, America Live with Megyn Kelly, this past February when she returned from maternity leave and replaced The Live Desk.

The gamble (if it can be called that) has apparently paid off. America Live with Megyn Kelly saw a double digit increase over the previous year when it was The Live Desk.

In the 1pm time slot the program is up 20% in total viewers (averaging 1,293,000) and up 4% in the 25-54 demographic (averaging 268,000).

That 20% year-to-year increase marks Fox News’ biggest year-to-year increase in total viewers for November. Perhaps Eliot Spitzer needs to pose for GQ!

