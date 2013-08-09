DRUDGE: There's About To Be A Huge Shakeup At Fox News

Rising star Fox News Megyn Kelly is set to move into the network’s premier, 9 p.m. timeslot, according to a

bombshell report from the Drudge ReportThursday.

The move would serve as the network’s first primetime lineup change in a decade — one that has featured Bill O’Reilly at 8 p.m., Sean Hannity at 9 p.m., and Greta Van Susteren at 10 p.m.

The move would put Kelly into Hannity’s current slot — something that was surprising to many that thought Kelly might slip into the 10 p.m. hour currently occupied by Van Susteren.

In a statement, the network neither confirmed nor denied the rumoured move.

“We will neither confirm nor deny any programming schedule changes,” a Fox News spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that, as announced last month, the network has signed long-term deals with anchors Kelly, O’Reilly, Hannity, Van Susteren, Bret Baier, and Shepard Smith, keeping its core of star anchors intact.

But the network has always been high on Kelly. That goes especially for CEO and chairman Roger Ailes, who announced last month Kelly’s move from a the 1-3 p.m. ET slot to a to-be-determined primetime role upon her return from maternity leave.

At the 21st Century Fox investor conference in Los Angeles, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto asked Ailes about the rumours during an interview.

“Well, generally I don’t confirm or deny any rumours — that’s a rumour at the moment. However, Megyn has earned a better time period,” Ailes said. “She’ll be in our primetime lineup, but I must quickly say that all of our stars will be back.”

The question, then, becomes how the fate of the other anchors that currently make up Fox’s primetime lineup.

For more than three years, the 42-year-old Kelly has anchored the 1-3 p.m. ET time slot on “America Live.” A former lawyer, Kelly has also been a weekly guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.” She also anchored the network’s Election Night coverage last year alongside Baier.

Kelly recently gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Thatcher Bray Brunt.

