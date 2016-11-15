Megyn Kelly says Donald Trump tried to give her free flights and hotel rooms

Megyn Kelly says Donald Trump routinely offered journalists, including herself, gifts designed to influence their coverage of his candidacy.

Kelly’s memoir “Settle for More “comes out Tuesday, and in an advance copy obtained by the AP, Kelly writes that Trump tried (unsuccessfully) to give her gifts. Trump offered to comp her a “girls’ weekend” at his New York hotel and fly her husband to Mar-a-Lago, Kelly alleges, according to the AP.

“This is actually one of the untold stories of the 2016 campaign: I was not the only journalist to whom Trump offered gifts clearly meant to shape coverage,” Kelly says.

Trump also tried to flatter journalists. “This is smart, because the media is full of people whose egos need stroking,” according to Kelly.

Though Kelly says she personally refused the gifts, it became obvious some reporters were “in the tank” for Trump. She doesn’t name names, however.

In general: “Trump tried to work the refs, and some of the refs responded,” Kelly says.

AP reporting by Lynn Elber and Hillel Italie.

