Megyn Kelly makes shock sexual-harassment allegations against Roger Ailes in leaked passages of new book

Fox News host Megyn Kelly alleges in her new book that Roger Ailes, the network’s longtime former CEO, made unwanted sexual advances on her years ago, according to excerpts obtained by Radar Online and published Thursday.

“I was approached several times, and several times I refused,” Kelly reportedly wrote in the book, “Settle For More.”

The rising Fox News star said Ailes “began pushing the limits” when she first joined the network as a legal correspondent.

“I would be called into Roger’s office, he would shut the door, and over the next hour or two, he would engage in a kind of cat-and-mouse game with me — veering between obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments (e.g. about the ‘very sexy bras’ I must have and how he’d like to see me in them) and legitimate professional advice,” she wrote.

Kelly alleged Ailes said offered to advance her career “in exchange for sexual favours.” She said she rebuffed “every single one” of his sexual advances, but that in early 2006 he became more aggressive.

Ailes “crossed a new line — trying to grab me repeatedly and kiss me on the lips,” Kelly wrote.

According to Kelly, when she rejected Ailes, he asked, “When is your contract up?”

A spokesperson for Kelly would not confirm the authenticity of the excerpts published by Radar Online.

Ailes resigned from Fox News in July after former host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging she was sexually harassed by Ailes for years. The lawsuit was settled for a reported $20 million.

Carlson’s allegations against Ailes led to 21st Century Fox ordering an investigation. According to reports, Kelly cooperated and detailed her experiences with Ailes to the law firm conducting the review.

Kelly’s book is due out on November 15.

