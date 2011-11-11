Rick Perry Admits To Megyn Kelly: 'If You Want A Debater In Chief, Don't Elect Me'

Rick Perry continued his media rounds today with an appearance on Megyn Kelly, who, perhaps seeing her shot to get on the Perry media gravy train before it ground itself into the ground, did not go easy on him.



Which is not to say she berated him for the ‘oops’ gaffe last night — what is there to berate? — but she did press Perry for assurances that in a debate with Obama (should that ever take place outside of a West Wing episode) Perry would display a level of depth that wouldn’t instill panic in the hearts of the GOP faithful everywhere.

Said Perry: “If we’re electing a debater in chief, don’t elect me.” Indeed.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

