Rachel Maddow Finds 'Fake Judge' Megyn Kelly Very Embarrassing

Megyn Kelly scored a lot of Twitter attention when she (or whoever tweets for her) sent out the following yesterday.



Kelly’s Court is a regular segment on Kelly’s show (she is a former lawyer) and in the end I think she decided the woman (who is still in a coma) was right?

Regardless, her Tweet hit a nerve. Also, apparently, Rachel Maddow‘s funny bone (funny embarrassing, not funny haha). Maddow included Kelly on her second text-in poll last night along with Snooy Poop Dog Alan Simpson.

Said Maddow: “That’s a great question Megyn Kelly! And happy International Women’s Day to you as well!…Fake Judge Megyn Kelly settled that question!”

Megyn Kelly is the new Glenn Beck. Video below.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

