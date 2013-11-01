Megyn Kelly Had The Perfect Reaction To The Dreadful Obamacare Sign-Up Numbers

Newly released documents from the House Oversight Committee showed embarrassingly low — albeit unofficial — sign-up tallies under the Affordable Care Act in its first days.

According to notes taken in “War Room” meetings at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance (CCIIO), part of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, only “six enrollments” had occurred by the morning of Oct. 2. By that afternoon, there were just 100 enrollments. And the next day, there were still only 248 enrollments.

The documents were released Thursday evening. And Fox News’ Megyn Kelly, discussing the numbers live on air, had perhaps the best reaction to what came as a surprise to the press — she put six fingers into the air.

“Remember, they were telling us, 21 million people visited the site?” Kelly said. “Six enrolled.”

The Obama administration still hasn’t released official numbers, saying those tallies would come by mid-November. But it would need an average of about 39,000 enrollees per day to meet the administration’s goal of 7 million sign-ups by March.

Again on Thursday, the Department of Human and Health Services told CBS that it couldn’t confirm the enrollment numbers because it didn’t have an official tally. It did say, however, that the “War Room” numbers might not include alternative sign-up methods, such as paper applications.

The documents from the “War Room” meetings from Oct. 2 and 3 bullet point some of the early issues with the site:

“High capacity on the site, direct enrollment not working”

“Experian” credit reporting agency was “creating confusion with credit check information”

“Issuers are not receiving 834s when they should be,” a reference to early problems with that health insurers receiving correct enrollment data from consumers signing up.

The Obama administration said last week that the site would be fixed by the end of November.

