Megyn Kelly torches Newt Gingrich in heated interview over Donald Trump

Screenshot via YouTube Newt Gingrich and Megyn Kelly faced off in a heated interview about this year’s election.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly squared off in a heated interview about how the media is covering the election.

During the interview Gingrich, who is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, accused Kelly and other journalists of treating the GOP nominee unfairly. Specifically, Gingrich took issue with the media’s extensive coverage of Trump’s lewd comments about women captured in a leaked 2005 video and the allegations of several women claiming he groped them.

“You want to go back through the tapes of your show recently?,” Gingrich said to Kelly. “You are fascinated with sex and you don’t care about public policy. That’s what I get out of watching you tonight,” he said.

Kelly fired back, saying she is simply concerned for women should Trump be elected in November.

“Mr. Speaker, I’m not fascinated by sex but I am fascinated by the protection of women and understanding what were getting in the oval office.”

Later in the interview, Gingrich was set off again when Kelly defended coverage of the Trump tape, while asking Gingrich if he thought Trump was a “sexual predator.”

“I’m sick and tired of people like you using language that’s inflammatory that’s not true,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich crticized Kelly and the media for focusing on Trump’s alleged misconduct and claimed that the media does not scrutinize similar allegations, now decades old, against former president Bill Clinton.

Gingrich echoed Trump’s unfounded allegations that the media is conspiring against his presidential campagin.

Kelly disagreed:

“Excuse me, sir. We on the “Kelly File” have covered the Clinton matter as well. We’ve hosted Kathleen Willey, we’ve covered the examples of him being accused as well. But he’s not on the ticket and the polls also show that the American public is less interested in the deeds of Hillary Clinton’s husband than they are in the deeds of the man who asks us to make him president, Donald Trump,” Kelly said.

Kelly then abruptly shut down the interview with one last jab at Gingrich: “We’re going to have to leave it at that and you can take your anger issues and spend some time working on them, Mr. Speaker.”

Watch the full interview below:

