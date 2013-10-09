Megyn Kelly Blows Out The Competition On The First Night Of Her New Show

Brett LoGiurato
Megyn Kelly Fox NewsAP

The debut of “The Kelly File,” the new Fox News show hosted by rising-star host Megyn Kelly, blew out its competitors in the 9 p.m. ET hour Monday night, according to early ratings from Nielsen Media Research.
“The Kelly File” drew 2.1 million viewers on its first night, easily beating out CNN and MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hours combined. Kelly’s viewership grew 75% from the year-to-date average of former 1-3 p.m. time slot.

Kelly made a splash on the first night of her new show. Her first guest was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has led the charge to “defund Obamacare” in congressional budget battles. Her first question to him: “How does it feel to be the most hated man in America?”

Also new to Fox News’ lineup, “Shepard Smith Reporting” at 3 p.m. ET beat both cable-news competitors combined in both total viewers and in the key demographic.

The full ratings, via Nielsen:

PRIMETIME — 8-11 p.m. ET:

Fox: 2,059,053 total viewers (318,547 in A25-54)

CNN: 519,786 total viewers (145,193 in A25-54)

MSNBC: 946,861 total viewers (292,874 in A25-54)

9-10 p.m.

FNC’s The Kelly File: 2,066,368 total viewers (289,264 in A25-54)

CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight: 529,946 total viewers (144,602 in A25-54)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show: 997,466 total viewers (298,543 in A25-54)

And the daytime ratings:

3-4 p.m. ET

FNC’s Shepard Smith Reporting: 1,436,284 total viewers (250,036 in A25-54)

CNN’s Newsroom: 511,167 total viewers (123,587 in A25-54)

MSNBC’s The Cycle: 346,510 total viewers (84,435 in A25-54)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.