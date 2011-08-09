WATCH: Megyn Kelly Blasts Radio Host Mike Gallagher For Calling Maternity Leave 'A Racket'

Megyn Kelly made her return to “America Live” on Monday with a bang (and a bangin body, it must be said…which she didn’t hesitate to show off during the hour).



Debuting a new haircut Kelly came out with guns blazing to (justifiably) scold radio host Mike Gallagher.

A few weeks back, Gallagher called Kelly’s maternity leave (and maternity leave, in general) “a racket.”

Kelly quickly shot down Gallagher when he argued that men don’t receive the same treatment, pointing out the Family Medical Leave Act. And then noted that the United States offered the worst maternity leave in the developed world…something that doesn’t get discussed nearly enough by the mainstream media.

Gallagher eventually apologized and Kelly summed up, “I’m happy with my baby, and my employer…With you, not so much.”

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

