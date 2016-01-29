Megyn Kelly drops anvils on Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz with a brutal montage of past statements

Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly used brutal montages of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) and Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) past statements about a 2013 immigration reform bill to question their trustworthiness on the issue.

During the Thursday-night Republican debate, the Fox News moderators played several clips of Rubio in 2009 and 2010 voicing his opposition to a legal path to citizenship for the approximately 11 million immigrants living in the US illegally, a position he has been accused of reversing.

“Within two years of getting elected, you were co-sponsoring legislation to create a path to citizenship — in your words, amnesty,” Kelly said. “Haven’t you already proven that you cannot be trusted on this issue?”

“I do not support blanket amnesty. I do not support amnesty,” Rubio said.

“You said more than that, sir,” Kelly said.

“No, I do not support blanket legalization,” Rubio said, shaking his head.

Rubio and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) then briefly exchanged barbs, accusing each other of supporting a path to citizenship.

“He led the charge to finally fix this immigration problem that has existed now, for, as Marco says, for 30 years. And then he cut and run because it wasn’t popular amongst conservatives, I guess,” Bush said.

Next, Kelly moved onto Cruz. She used a similar series of clips to question Cruz about his an amendment that he attempted to add to the 2013 immigration reform bill that created a path to citizenship.

“Was that all an act? It was pretty convincing,” Kelly said after playing clips of Cruz saying that he “didn’t want immigration reform to pass.”

“The amendment I proposed is 38 words. It’s about one sentence, anyone can go on my website, tedcruz.org and read exactly what it said,” Cruz said, grinning slightly. “It didn’t say a word about legalization.”

