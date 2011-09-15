WHOA: Megyn Kelly SMACKS DOWN Doctor Who Thinks Transgendered Chaz Bono Is A Bad Influence On Kids

Megyn Kelly is Team Chaz.



Kelly had on Fox medical contributor Dr. Keith Ablow today to discuss his view that Chaz Bono should be forbidden from competing on Dancing With the Stars because she is transgendered and might be a bad influence on tomboys.

Said an exasperated Megyn: “Our children are no more likely to turn transgender from watching Chaz Bono they they are gay from watching Will & Grace…you either are or you’re not!…The thing is doc, you seem to be adding to the hate.”

Go Megyn.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

