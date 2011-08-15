Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Welcome to the dog days of summer.
This year better known as the downgrade days of summer.
This week saw the return of Megyn Kelly to Fox News, the departure of George Lopez from TBS, the release of the summer’s ‘feel good’ movie that is leaving many people feeling…well, outraged, and then there was that Michele Bachmann Newsweek cover.
But if you really want to know how bad things are America, look no farther than Hollywood, which this week announced they were remaking Dirty Dancing. Nobody puts America in a corner?
On her first day back at Fox News, after 4 months maternity leave, Megyn Kelly had on radio host Mike Gallagher in order to confront him over calling maternity leave in general, and hers specifically, a 'racket.' The resulting clip, in which Kelly noted that America was last on the list of developed countries when it came to maternity leave, went viral. So good for Kelly.
Even if, as Jon Stewart devastatingly noted in a segment a few days later, Kelly was a on-the-record hypocrite on the subject and merely grandstanding for cable news ratings, she drew attention to a matter that is sorely underdiscussed in this country. So perhaps the better question is why is Megyn Kelly the only one talking about it in the mainstream news?
On Tuesday, a day after President Obama's weak response to the S&P downgrade, MSNBC's Dylan Ratigan went on a classic, epic, 'I'm mad as hell' tear on his show.
We all know things are bad -- worse than bad -- they're crazy.
It's like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don't go out any more. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we're living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, 'Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials, and I won't say anything. Just leave us alone.'
Well, I'm not going to leave you alone.
I want you to get mad!
Glenn Beck is so good at selling things that he managed to sell more NRA memberships through his new Groupon like Markdown.com site than Living Social did NYT subscriptions. Behold:
The New York Times scored 1,776 subscriptions with a Living Social promotion Monday.
According to a source, the National Rifle Association sold 3,400 memberships (which include a subscription to the NRA's American Rifleman) through its Markdown.com offer.
Hello America.
Tyler Perry has spent many years professing his devotion and admiration for Oprah Winfrey. And now it seems he's aiming to follow in her footsteps.
Perry is rumoured to be launching his own TV channel with the help of Lionsgate.
'Tyler TV,' will reportedly debut with a mix of Perry-made reruns and acquired content that matches it. Watch out OWN?
When is Kate Moss not a winner.
September Vogue, traditionally biggest issue of the year, landed Moss on the cover and inside a featured story on her July nuptials to rocker Jamie Hince of the Kills complete with pictures.
Prepare to drool.
Literally, in this case.
TBS abruptly canceled George Lopez's late night show this week...with one days notice. TBS didn't give a specific reason for the cancelation though there was speculation it had to do with his struggling ratings.
The following nightly Lopez delivered an understandably bitter monologue.
'So today I lost some work because I'm brown, but I got some work because I'm blue.'
One of this summer's most highly anticipated movies 'The Help' was released this week.
The movie is based on the huge best-selling novel of the same name about a group of African American women working as domestics in Jim Crow-era Mississippi and the book they write about their experience with the help of a white woman newly returned from college who wants to be a writer.
But the backlash has been quick and brutal. On MSNBC last week Melissa Harris-Perry blasted the film calling it 'so a-historic as to be inaccurate.'
'The problem is that it is so a-historical as to be inaccurate. I get the problem people want to feel good so we reduce racism that if you bake a problematic pie, somehow you can get the one white woman back. But look, the issues that faced African-American women were not real housewives of Jackson, Mississippi, mean girls behaviour, it was rape, it was lynching.'
Someone is remaking Dirty Dancing.
Why? No one knows.
Apparently the talent drought in Hollywood has reached epic proportions. Maybe next they'll remake Jaws? Or how about Star Wars? Why even make movies at all? Why not just rerelease the favourites every 20 years.
FAIL.
