Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Welcome to the dog days of summer.



This year better known as the downgrade days of summer.

This week saw the return of Megyn Kelly to Fox News, the departure of George Lopez from TBS, the release of the summer’s ‘feel good’ movie that is leaving many people feeling…well, outraged, and then there was that Michele Bachmann Newsweek cover.

But if you really want to know how bad things are America, look no farther than Hollywood, which this week announced they were remaking Dirty Dancing. Nobody puts America in a corner?

