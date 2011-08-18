Megyn Kelly Interrupts Obama's Illinois Remarks To Ask Viewers 'Do We Care?'

Glynnis MacNicol

Obama is in Illinois today on his not-a-campaign bus tour.

The president opened his remarks with some chatty, ostensibly humorous, reference to local pie — fairly typical stuff for a politician on the stump — but which was apparently too frivolous for Megyn Kelly.

Kelly cut into the remarks saying ‘clearly we to him too early.  Do we care…about the pie?’

I bet the people who made the pie care, Megyn!

She then expressed relief when he turned to something more substantive.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us tv