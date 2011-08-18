Megyn Kelly Interrupts Obama's Illinois Remarks To Ask Viewers 'Do We Care?'

Obama is in Illinois today on his not-a-campaign bus tour.



The president opened his remarks with some chatty, ostensibly humorous, reference to local pie — fairly typical stuff for a politician on the stump — but which was apparently too frivolous for Megyn Kelly.

Kelly cut into the remarks saying ‘clearly we to him too early. Do we care…about the pie?’

I bet the people who made the pie care, Megyn!

She then expressed relief when he turned to something more substantive.



