Megyn Kelly alleges Roger Ailes tried to kiss her 3 times, then 'asked me when my contract was up'

Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Tuesday detailed the unwanted sexual advances she allegedly endured at the hands of Roger Ailes, the network’s ousted CEO.

Kelly said on “Good Morning America” that Ailes, during her first year working for Fox News, was “as explicit as you could be” when proposing a sexual relationship between the two of them.

“It culminated in a physical attempt to be with me, which I rejected in his office,” Kelly said. “He tried to kiss me three times. So I rejected that. And when I rejected that he asked me when my contract was up.”

It was not a one-time incident, according to Kelly.

“I would be called into Roger’s office, he would shut the door, and over the next hour or two, he would engage in a kind of cat-and-mouse game with me — veering between obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments (e.g. about the ‘very sexy bras’ I must have and how he’d like to see me in them) and legitimate professional advice,” she wrote in her memoir “Settle for More,”

Kelly said she both called a lawyer and reported the behaviour to her supervisor, who responded by vouching for Ailes’ character and recommending Kelly avoid him.

On her supervisor’s advice, she “avoided Roger for six months … And sure enough, he stopped,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that after those six months, Ailes and her went on “to have nine years of a healthy working relationship.”

Ailes has strongly denied the allegations from Kelly.

Ailes resigned from Fox News in July after former host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against the network alleging Ailes sexually harassed her for years. The lawsuit was settled for a reported $20 million.

