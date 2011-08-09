WELCOME BACK! Here's How Megyn Kelly Went From Lawyer To Fox News favourite

Welcome back Megyn Kelly!
Fox News Channel darling, and host of “America Live,” Kelly returns to her anchor post today after taking four months off for maternity leave.
And not a day too soon.
She’s even sporting a new snazzy haircut.
Kelly is Fox’s official rising star and the network was devoting a lot a publicity to her before she departed in April to give birth to her second child (a daughter).
Now that she’s back it remains to be seen whether she’ll stick to the 1-3 hour she was given when she last returned from maternity leave in early 2010 or if Fox plans to shuffle its afternoon line-up in a post Glenn Beck world.
When their Beck replacement The Five launched in July most people assumed it was a temporary fill in until Kelly returned, but the show has been posting reasonable ratings and garnering good reviews so there may be a chance the network opts to keep things as they are.
In the meantime, take a look back at how this former lawyer became one of cable news’ most recognisable faces.
1995: After graduating from Syracuse University with a B.A. in Political Science (and some pretty awesome 80's hair), Kelly earns her J.D. from Albany Law School where she was also editor of the Albany Law Review.
2003: After law school, Kelly practiced law for nine years -- while practicing in Chicago, Kelly took journalism classes and held an internship at WMAQ-TV. In 2003, Kelly moves to Washington D.C. to purse a career in journalism and is hired by WJLA-TV as a general assignment reporter.
October 2008: Kelly angrily defends Fox News against bias claims from Obama presidential campaign team.
March 2011 - Kelly and Anthony Weiner find arguing on air to be mutually beneficial. Later Kelly reveals that Weiner sent her a congrats note when her daughter was born.
