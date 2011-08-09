WELCOME BACK! Here's How Megyn Kelly Went From Lawyer To Fox News favourite

Welcome back Megyn Kelly!



Fox News Channel darling, and host of “America Live,” Kelly returns to her anchor post today after taking four months off for maternity leave.

And not a day too soon.

She’s even sporting a new snazzy haircut.

Kelly is Fox’s official rising star and the network was devoting a lot a publicity to her before she departed in April to give birth to her second child (a daughter).

Now that she’s back it remains to be seen whether she’ll stick to the 1-3 hour she was given when she last returned from maternity leave in early 2010 or if Fox plans to shuffle its afternoon line-up in a post Glenn Beck world.

When their Beck replacement The Five launched in July most people assumed it was a temporary fill in until Kelly returned, but the show has been posting reasonable ratings and garnering good reviews so there may be a chance the network opts to keep things as they are.

In the meantime, take a look back at how this former lawyer became one of cable news’ most recognisable faces.

