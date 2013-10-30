Megyn Kelly Has The No. 2 Show In All Of Cable News, And Fox News' New Lineup Wins The Ratings Battle

A month into her new primetime hosting gig on Fox News, Megyn Kelly already has the No. 2 show in all of cable news.

Kelly’s strong debut was part of another winning month for Fox, which was the top-rated cable news channel in total-day and primetime for the 142nd consecutive month, according to Nielsen ratings.

MSNBC came in second and CNN in third, both significantly behind Fox. FNC also finished in the No. 3 slot in all of cable in primetime, behind just TBS and ESPN. CNN and MSNBC finished 33rd and 22nd in all of cable, respectively.

Since its Oct. 7 launch that came with Fox News’ revamped lineup, “The Kelly File” has averaged 2.23 million total viewers and 383,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic. That’s second only to “The O’Reilly Factor,” its lead-in and the No. 1-rated show in all of cable news.

In other ratings wins for Fox News, “The Five” delivered its highest monthly rating in 2013 in the key 25-54 demographic. “Fox & Friends” has seen double-digit growth in both total viewers and in the key demographic since Elizabeth Hasselbeck debuted on Sept. 16.

And “MediaBuzz,” Howard Kurtz’s new show, has increased Kurtz’s audience by 83% in total viewers and 24% in the key demographic compared with his previous 2013 monthly average on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” Over its first eight weeks on air, “MediaBuzz” is averaging 848,000 in total viewers and 172,000 in the key demo on Sunday mornings.

Overall ratings were down for all three networks compared to the same month last year, when all saturated the airwaves with round-the-clock election coverage.

