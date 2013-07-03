Fox News Host Megyn Kelly Is Moving To A Primetime Slot

Megyn Kelly, Fox News’ rising star of a host, is moving to a primetime slot following her return from an upcoming maternity leave, the network announced Tuesday afternoon.



“Megyn is an exceptional talent who has successfully filled and surpassed each role we have given her at the network,” Fox News CEO and Chairman Roger Ailes said in a statement. “Her ability to command the screen, delve into the facts and lead a debate is what makes her one of the most sought-after anchors in the business.”

Fox also announced that it has signed long-term contracts with anchors Bret Baier, Shepard Smith, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and Greta Van Susteren, keeping its anchor team in core. Fox said an announcement of which primetime slot Kelly will take over would come later. Her husband, however, told the New York Times in May that she could move out of the 10 p.m. slot.

For more than three years, the 42-year-old Kelly has anchored the 1-3 p.m. ET time slot on “America Live.” A former lawyer, Kelly has also been a weekly guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.” She also anchored the network’s Election Night coverage last year alongside Baier.

“Roger Ailes hired me nine years ago when I was new to this business and he had little other than instinct to suggest it might work out. I was grateful to him then, remain so today, and am excited for this next opportunity,” Kelly said in the network’s statement.

More recently, Kelly earned praise for a contentious interview she conducted with Fox contributors Erick Erickson and Lou Dobbs, when she clashed with the pair over controversial comments they had made about women’s roles as family “breadwinners.”

