Fox News Host Megyn Kelly Shreds Lou Dobbs And Erick Erickson Over Women In The Workplace

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly just conducted a heated interview with colleagues Erick Erickson and Lou Dobbs over recent controversial comments the pair made about women’s roles as family “breadwinners.”



Discussing a recent study that showed 40 per cent of American households with children have female breadwinners, Erickson called it “anti-science” to accept the role.

It was something to which Kelly clearly objected when she brought the pair on Friday afternoon.

“I was offended by your piece,” Kelly told Erickson, adding that she was not an “emo liberal” that Erickson subsequently called out while addressing criticism of his comments.

“Just because you have people who agree with you doesn’t mean it’s not offensive.”

Here’s the clip:



