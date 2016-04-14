Fox News' Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump had a big meeting at Trump Tower

Fox News’ Megyn Kelly and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump held a meeting at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that Trump met with Kelly at Kelly’s request.

The meeting came after months of the real-estate magnate’s numerous complaints about the Fox News anchor.

Here’s the full statement from Fox:

FOX News Chairman & CEO Roger Ailes has spoken to Donald Trump a few times over the past three months about appearing on a FOX Broadcasting special with Megyn Kelly airing on May 23. Kelly requested a meeting with Mr. Trump, which took place at Trump Tower this morning. The results of that meeting will be revealed on tonight’s Kelly File at 9PM/ET. Kelly has acknowledged in recent interviews that Trump is a fascinating person to cover and has electrified the Republican base.

Throughout the campaign, Trump has often raised eyebrows for his complaints about Kelly, who the real-estate mogul has maintained is biased against him.

Trump has caught heat for, among other things, promoting supporters’ tweets that referred to Kelly as a “bimbo,” as well as claiming that she had blood “coming out of her wherever” after the first Republican debate in August.

Kelly is also one of the few major Fox News anchors on whose show Trump has not appeared since their debate dust-up in August. The former reality-television star also boycotted a debate in January moderated by Kelly, though he did appear at an early-March debate she hosted.

