Megyn Kelly Is STUNNED By Obama's Refusal To Defend DOMA

Attorney General Holder just announced that President Obama does not believe the defence of Marriage Act (DOMA), is constitutional, and will refuse to defend it.



DOMA allows states to refuse to recognise gay marriages that have taken place in other states.

“This is stunning,” said Megyn Kelly on Fox News.

No one does scolding shock and awe like Kelly. That said, it is pretty shocking and to her credit Kelly gives a good layman’s explanation.

But contributor Maggie Gallagher, chairman of the National organisation for Marriage, had a different take on Obama’s recent decision:

While Gallagher said this was “an extraordinary, extra-constitutional behaviour” on behalf of the President, she said that he “wasn’t really defending this law…This now opens up for the House to intervene in this case, and get somebody in court who actually wants to defend this law. In a backwards way, I think this is going to end up being good news for the defence of Marriage Act.”

Presumably there are a lot of people on the other side of the debate (fair and balanced) who think this is good news for entirely different reasons. To that end, this from the NYT:

It’s the first time the United States government has ever embraced that position, and if the courts agree, it will help to eradicate all of the various forms of discrimination that gay and lesbian people suffer around the country….Congress may decide to appoint its own lawyers to defend the law, or outside groups may try to intervene in the cases in order to mount legal arguments in the law’s defence. Mr. Holder said that the administration would continue to enforce the act unless and until Congress repeals it, or a court delivers a “definitive verdict against the law’s constitutionality.”

Watch Kelly and Gallagher discuss DOMA below.

