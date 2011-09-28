Megyn Kelly DEFENDS GOP Debate Audience That Booed Gay Solider

One of the most talked-about moments from last week’s Fox/Google GOP debate was when members of the audience booed a gay soldier who asked (via a sent-in video) whether the candidates would reinstate DADT if they were elected president.



The candidates, none of whom responded, claimed not have heard the boos (somewhat plausible in an large auditorium). The moderators remained silent…more on that in a moment

Today on The View an upset looking Joe Biden told the ladies he found the moment “reprehensible.” Said a disgusted Joy: “That entire panel not one person said anything.”

Megyn Kelly took exception to that criticism on her show this afternoon and defended the moderators silence. Her excuse was twofold.

First off! Kelly says there were only one or two booers (the tape of the moment suggests otherwise…but even if this were the case SO WHAT).

“Moreover” it’s not even clear whether the audience members were booing about the fact the solider was gay or that DADT was history, it could very well have been the latter, which in Megyn’s eyes is somehow less incriminatory (that she feels the need to split those hairs is perhaps more damning than her staying quiet at the time).

Second, it’s not the job of the moderators to police the audience, according to Kelly. Or, apparently question the candidates how they feel about representing people who feel this way.

The interesting thing is, during the debate there was a minute where it almost seemed like Kelly was going to admonish the audience or at least stick up for solider Stephen Hill. She didn’t. She only went so far as to point out Hill’s face had to be fuzzed out when the video was submitted and now it was out there. But there was definitely a moment.

One wonders, after reading Howie Kurtz‘s cover story on Roger Ailes where he reports prior to the debate Kelly was worried she’d “blurt out something that’ll be a career killer” whether she was simply too intimidated. Or maybe she was worried about landing herself out there in Shep Smith land “where the buses don’t run.” (Shep, meanwhile, would never have let that booing slide.)

She certainly hasn’t been shy about defending Chaz Bono’s right to compete on Dancing With the Stars against Fox’s own “medical expert” Keith Ablow.

Anyway, her pathetic defence of the moment below.



