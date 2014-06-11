How Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly Balances A Nightly Show And Raising 3 Kids Under Age 5

Fox Megyn Kelly, 43, credits a nanny for helping her balance career with raising a family.

Fox News anchor and “The Kelly File” host Megyn Kelly is currently dominating her competition, even beating the almost unbeatable Bill O’Reilly in the ratings last week.

But when Kelly heads home from her high-stress job, there’s no rest for the weary. The 43-year-old has three children — ages four, three, and 10-months — with her husband, author Douglas Brunt.

“It’s tough now because I work nights, basically, and I have three kids who don’t really understand that,” Kelly told us last month at a gala honouring Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Kelly was the only woman in media to make Time’s exclusive list, and it’s no fluke. After working for ten years as a lawyer, Kelly transitioned to a career in TV and has become one of the most powerful women in broadcast journalism — despite December’s “White Santa” snafu.

So how does Kelly balance her nightly show with raising three children under ten?

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Kelly with her husband, author Douglas Brunt, at the Time magazine gala where she was honored last month.

“I’m not going to say I’m an expert at balancing, but I will say that having a very supportive husband helps a lot,” Kelly tells us. “And having a supportive boss helps a lot. Nobody at Fox is looking at the clock like ‘Why isn’t she here?’ Face time isn’t required. As long as you’re doing your job and you’re doing it well, nobody bothers you.”

Another key to keeping her sanity? A nanny.

“At home, I have my dear husband who helps with our children, and I have a nanny,” Kelly says. “I couldn’t do it without a nanny, and that’s the truth.”

Kelly breaks down her daily routine for us:

“The kids wake us up by around 6:30am and the day gets going within the hour. Two of the kids go to school and I spend the mornings with my little baby. I have most of the days with my kids, and then I go into the office later in the afternoon. So it’s actually been a nice balance between home life and work life with my new schedule, although I’m tired a lot.”

Here’s what she eats to fuel her busy days:

“I usually have a Siggi’s yogurt with fibre sprinkles in it, it fills you up and keeps you full for longer. If I don’t have that, I’ll have a piece of peanut butter toast. For lunch, I’ll have a salad with chicken in it, and for dinner a lean protein with some vegetables.”

As for when she finds time to sleep, Kelly says, “Not that much, I miss it. I hear it comes back when kids are like 20, so I’m really looking forward to that … but I have a lot of coffee.”

