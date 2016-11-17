'Roger Ailes made the company look bad': Megyn Kelly responds to Bill O'Reilly's criticism of her book

CBS Megyn Kelly in an interview on CBS.

Megyn Kelly on Wednesday morning defended her decision to include a chapter in her book detailing the alleged sexual harassment she says she endured years ago from former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Kelly said on “CBS This Morning” that she disclosed her decision to write a chapter in her book about Ailes to acting CEO Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, the co-chair of Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox.

“I discussed this with Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch before I wrote this chapter in my book, and we were all on the same page that this is an important chapter to include. And I was proud of them that they feel as I do, which is sunlight is the best disinfectant,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s comments came a day after Fox News host Bill O’Reilly criticised Kelly for supposedly embarrassing the network by discussing the sexual harassment allegations.

“I’m not interested in basically litigating something that is finished that makes my network look bad. OK? I’m not interested in making my network look bad. At all. That doesn’t interest me one bit,” O’Reilly said, adding that he thought Kelly was “a very smart woman.”

During Wednesday’s interview, Kelly placed the onus of embarrassing the company solely on Ailes.

“I believe that Roger Ailes made the company look bad,” Kelly said.

“My heart is with other women out there. And trust me, this doesn’t just happen at Fox News. We got rid of ours. And there are men, trust me, out there right now who are doing this to other women. And other women who are watching this right now who don’t know what to do.”

Watch the clip:

“I believe that Roger Ailes made the company look bad.” — @MegynKelly pic.twitter.com/6vrsRH4fW5

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 16, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.