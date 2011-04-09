Very Shortly There Will Only Be One Hour Worth Watching On FOX

Today is Megyn Kelly‘s last day before leaving for maternity leave.



Glenn Beck, by his own admission, is not going to be on the air much longer.

Meaning, very shortly the only FOX TV worth watching between the hours of noon and 6PM– and to be clear, we’re not obviously not talking informative news here, but simply entertaining, talk back to the TV, Twitter-friendly television — is the always awesome Shep Smith.

FOX better hope there’s a car chase every day between the hours of 3PM -4PM.

Meanwhile, MSNBC and CNN, that sound you hear is the blogosphere come knocking. Time to step up your game.

