Fox's Megyn Kelly Apparently Never Actually Watches Glenn Beck Or Bill O'Reilly

During a segment with former Clinton adviser and Equality Matters President Richard Socarides about Rep. Steve Cohen’s idiotic moment on the House floor the other day when he compared the GOP rhetoric on the healthcare debate to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. When in doubt, invoke the Nazis!

Socarides, meanwhile, pointed out that Cohen was not alone

Said Socarides: “Every night on the very network that we’re on right now, the leading commentators on this network use this very language,” he said.

Responded Kelly: “That’s just not true, Richard, I don’t if you sit and watch our programming every night, but I watch it every day and you’re wrong.”

Regular watchers of Glenn Beck likely heard that statement and thought vaguely to themselves that it sounded a bit off. Fortunately Media Matters — to whom a statement like this is the equivalent of blood in the water, or a big Batman signal in the sky — was on the case.

Actually Glenn Beck has used Nazi references a lot (he’s not shy with them) including last night (video below) where he provided a long explanation of cows and herds (metaphorically speaking): “Progressive tactics are Nazi tactics…Nazi tactics are progressive tactics first.”

Also, Bill O’Reilly is no slouch either. Media Matters counted six instances dating back to 2004 (I’m not sure Kelly can be expected to possess this sort of mental catalogue off the top of her head) the most recent of which was last March: “ On March 2, 2010, O’Reilly said liberals who support gun control are “today’s totalitarians,” adding that in the past people like “Hitler and Mussolini” held such positions in favour of “state control.”

Also, Hannity and Coulter, but again it was years ago.

You can go read all the Media Matters research here. Kelly video below, Beck video below that.

