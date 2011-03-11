He's No Megyn Kelly, But Stephen Colbert Went At It With Anthony Weiner Last Night

Anthony Weiner, Megyn Kelly’s favourite sparring partner, is mounting a campaign to get Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the health care debate.



The congressman from New York’s 9th district took to The Colbert Report last night to argue that since there’s a perception of financial interest – Thomas’ wife earned $700,000 working for The Heritage Foundation – the justice should step aside.

“You’re trying to silence Clarence Thomas. Well, the joke’s on you; he’s already silent,” Stephen Colbert said.

The host wondered if Weiner’s campaign would ever be successful, given the power of the court and its appointed officials.

“Who cares about the perception? They are the Supreme Court. They get to say and do whatever they want and they don’t have to abide by any rules because they can find any rule they want unconstitutional.”

(The host adopted the tactic earlier in the show as well, saying “No one is the boss of [the Justices]. That’s why when you get confirmed to the Supreme Court, you get a clerk, a gavel, and a bumper sticker that says ‘Suck it, bitch.'”)

Colbert also asked Weiner about his plans for the future.

“I understand that you’re going to run for Mayor of New York.”

“Perhaps.”

“Have you thought about running for Senator? Because you have proved you can filibuster,” Colbert said, referencing a batch of clips in which the congressman verbally spared with Fox News pundits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.