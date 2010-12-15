Megyn Kelly And Mike Huckabee Defend Chris Christie's Weight

Welcome to the media echochamber.



Here’s the short version. The other day Chris Matthews, speaking at a Q&A series somewhere in D.C., remarked on Chris Christie’s weight:

“Chris Christie is moon over New Jersey, he should not wear white shirts…he must be 300 plus, and that’s something he’s just gotta deal with because you’re not going to say, ‘I’m going to cut the budget,’ well, how about starting with supper?”

Fox News host Neil Cavuto, perhaps seeing a small ratings opening (or at least viral vid clip), jumped on Matthew’s off-air remarks (without mentioning his name) with a scathing commentary, saying he was “very pissed” and calling it “racism…with a scale.” He also quoted MLK.

Never one to miss some good trumped up outrage Megyn Kelly and guest Mike Huckabee (who has struggled with his weight) devoted an entire segment to the subject today.

“Why do people get a pass when they make fun of people’s weight?” asked Megyn Kelly.

Said Huckabee: “It is one of the last frontiers where it is perfectly OK to be insulting to be rude to be just downright mean.”

Which is a totally valid and accurate point. Though, considering how many cable hosts this has now bounced through, one suspects certain corners of Fox News are equally as eager to make sure they get their fair share of Christie’s nascent media magic as much as anything else. Huckabee also took a few of his own jabs at Matthews.

So I’d rather be in Governor Christie’s shoes — an effective governor doing a good job, proving that solid, conservative governing principles really do work even in a state like New Jersey than I can a person whose talk show probably gets about as many viewers as Governor Christie will shake hands with on any given day in New Jersey.”

Vid below.



