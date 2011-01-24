Even Megyn Kelly Is Laughing At The Woman Who Fell Into The Water Fountain

The viral video star of this week was Cathy Cruz Marrero, who fell head-first into a water fountain because she was texting while walking.



Or as Megyn Kelly puts it: “Plunging face first into a fountain of wishes that never came true.”

Since unwittingly becoming a national star, Marrero has lawyered up, apparently in the hopes of suing the mall security for laughing at her.

Megyn Kelly’s hard-hitting legal segment, dubbed “Kelly’s Court,” took on whether or not Marrero has a case.

“In this age of maniacal multi-tasking, is it a really good idea to install a water-filled hole in the middle of a shopping area?” mockingly argues Jonna Spilbor for the plaintiff.

It turns out the security guard who posted the video was fired.

But Kim Guilfoyle cracks down on her: “This lady has no case. Her tears are so pathetic…Look at how big that fountain is! What kind of brain damage situation [does she have] that she falls in face first like that!”

Ouch!

Watch Kelly’s Court have more fun at Marrero’s expense in the video below.

