Even Megyn Kelly Is Laughing At The Woman Who Fell Into The Water Fountain

Ujala Sehgal
Megyn Kelly

The viral video star of this week was Cathy Cruz Marrero, who fell head-first into a water fountain because she was texting while walking. 

Or as Megyn Kelly puts it: “Plunging face first into a fountain of wishes that never came true.”

Since unwittingly becoming a national star, Marrero has lawyered up, apparently in the hopes of suing the mall security for laughing at her.

Megyn Kelly’s hard-hitting legal segment, dubbed “Kelly’s Court,” took on whether or not Marrero has a case.

“In this age of maniacal multi-tasking, is it a really good idea to install a water-filled hole in the middle of a shopping area?” mockingly argues Jonna Spilbor for the plaintiff.

It turns out the security guard who posted the video was fired. 

But Kim Guilfoyle cracks down on her: “This lady has no case. Her tears are so pathetic…Look at how big that fountain is! What kind of brain damage situation [does she have] that she falls in face first like that!”

Ouch!

Watch Kelly’s Court have more fun at Marrero’s expense in the video below.

 

 

 

