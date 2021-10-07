Meghan Trainor responds to controversy over her double-toilet confession: ‘We pooped once together’

Meghan Trainor in 2020. Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Meghan Trainor clarified previous comments she made on a podcast about pooping next to her husband.

The singer recently revealed that she and husband Daryl Sabara have two toilets in their bathroom.

“We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again,” Trainor said of the arrangement.

Meghan Trainor clarified comments she previously made about having two toilets in her bathroom and whether she and husband Daryl Sabara really use them at the same time.

“To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again,” Trainor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to the “All About That Bass” singer, Sabara will “hang out” with her while she’s pooping, because they’re “soulmates.”

“I legit miss him when I’m away from him,” Trainor said in the tweet, adding, “we pee together obvi.”

Trainor previously spoke out about her unconventional bathroom setup on a recent episode of Nicole Byer’s “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast.

“We just got a new house and we did construction – nobody knows this – but in our bathroom, there was one toilet,” Trainor said. “A lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

The singer told Byer that while the contractor initially thought Trainor was joking, he ultimately followed through with the unusual request – and the couple now has two toilets “sitting next to each other.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“We pee at the same time a lot,” Trainor said on the podcast.

Trainor and the “Spy Kids” star tied the knot in December 2018, after several years of dating. They welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February of this year.