Meghan McCain's Racy TwitPic Reaches 160,000 Views In 17 Hours

Meghan McCain, daughter of 2008 Presidential candidate John McCain, tweeted about her “spontaneous night in…” and linked to the above image about 17 hours ago. The re-tweets haven’t stopped since, and now even the Wall Street Journal is getting in on the coverage.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The photo shows Ms. McCain in a tanktop, holding a copy of Andy Warhol’s biography, and her accompanying tweet referred to her “‘spontaneous’ night in.”

With Ms. McCain’s tens of thousands of followers, her snapshot quickly made the rounds. She then began posting follow-up messages defending it.

“So I took a fun picture not thinking anything about what I was wearing but apparently anything other than a pantsuit I am a slut,” she wrote, followed by “what once was fun now just seems like a vessel for harassment” and “when I am alone in my apartment, I wear tank tops and sweat pants, I had no idea this makes me a “slut”, I can’t even tell you how hurt I am.”

Read the Wall Street Journal's story on Meghan McCain's TwitPic >

