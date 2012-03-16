Meghan McCain Tells Playboy Magazine: 'I'm Strictly Dickly'

Photo: Twitter.com/McCainBlogette

Meghan McCain has told Playboy Magazine (no racy pics!) that she is a heterosexual. With this she has put to rest a rumour that literally no one had heard about previously. She talked about her image in the media, and the way that figures on the left and right have made nasty comments about her full-figured body in the past.



Here is a taste of the interview:

PLAYBOY: Conservatives are as hard on you as liberals. Right-wing blogger Dan Riehl sniped that “this self-indulgent set of mega-breasts doesn’t belong anywhere near a TV studio commenting on anything.”

MCCAIN: Who says stuff like that? Some guys out there just can’t handle a woman with a strong opinion. And the quickest way to cut down a woman is to talk about her appearance. Do I care? No. Every guy I’ve ever dated and every boyfriend I’ve ever had—nobody ever complained about my body. And there are way more important things for me to do than obsess about my weight. We have an election going on, people!

PLAYBOY: Say a little more about the hanging-out-in-bed-with-girlfriends part.

MCCAIN: Watch it, mister. My friends from home came over to support me, and we got in my parents’ big bed. They have this huge California king and we just stayed up eating ice cream. I’m not a lesbian, if that’s what you’re asking. I’d be the first person to tell the world I was gay. I’m not private about anything. I think you should live how you should live. But I’m strictly dickly. I can’t help it. I love sex and I love men.

You can read the rest of the interview at Playboy. It’s the normal Playboy stuff: what she wants men to talk about on dates, her run-ins with Bristol Palin, etc. Although the interviewer does bring up Meghan’s very apt description of the 2012 election as the “sh*tty sequel” to the last one.

