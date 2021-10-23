Meghan McCain says she suffered a miscarriage after ‘disaster’ interview with Seth Meyers

Meghan McCain released her new audio memoir, ‘Bad Republican,’ on October 21. Lou Rocco/Getty Images

Meghan McCain opened up about her 2019 miscarriage in her new audio memoir.

She learned of the miscarriage the day after her interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

McCain, 37, has a one-year-old daughter named Liberty Sage.

Meghan McCain revealed that she suffered a miscarriage just one day after appearing in a “disaster” interview with Seth Meyers.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, McCain spoke about her new audio memoir, “Bad Republican,” and got candid about how she first learned of the miscarriage.

In 2019, McCain appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and had a heated exchange with the host over Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Meyers discussed McCain linking Omar’s former tweets to the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting in San Diego that year.

McCain called that interview ‘a disaster’ and told ET, “It’s the worst interview I ever did.”

“I felt like people only talk about the really good parts of motherhood and they’re amazing but it’s hard, it’s physical … and having a miscarriage is one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced,” McCain, 37, said in her audio memoir. “I went into detail because at the time there was a big media scandal on an appearance I had on Seth Meyers going on at the same time.”

Meghan McCain called her interview with Seth Meyers a ‘disaster.’ NBC/Getty Images

She continued that attempting to handle the “chaos and huge scandal” in her professional career while dealing her personal life was “overwhelming.”

McCain said she learned of the miscarriage the morning after the interview and initially blamed herself.

“I found out I was having a miscarriage the next morning or the next day and that’s why I blame myself,” McCain said, the outlet reported. “I’m talking to my doctor saying – I actually show her a headline – I was like, ‘Could this have caused this?,’ and then I ended up having the medical procedure after.”

McCain added that she wondered if her career choice contributed at all.

“I used to argue on television for a living and I thought if maybe I had more of a serene environment or I was a calmer person or I was younger that this wouldn’t have happened,” she said, accoriding to ET. “I know from medical advice from my doctors that it’s not true. But women blame themselves [when] things like that happen. I just don’t want people to feel so alone. I felt really alone throughout the whole thing.”

McCain added that she has no ill will towards Meyers.

She recently opened up about her disagreements with former colleague Joy Behar, saying she “threw up” after one particular spat.

In a statement to Elle following the 2019 interview, Meyers said she was “grateful” McCain appeared on the show.

“While we may have disagreed on some things, I certainly appreciated having an important conversation,” he told Elle.

McCain, who shares one daughter named Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech, announced in July that she was leaving “The View” after four years.

“This was not an easy decision,” she said at the time. “It took a lot of thought and council and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”