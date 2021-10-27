Meghan McCain says Lindsey Graham isn’t part of her ‘family’ and ‘hasn’t been for a very long time’

Meghan McCain and Lindsey Graham. Bravo / Contributor / Getty Images ; Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images

Meghan McCain called out Lindsey Graham, saying her father’s longtime friend is not a part of her “family” and that the media should stop treating him like one.

He “may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time,” the former “The View” host tweeted.

She continued: “He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop.”

McCain then turned her criticisms to the media.

“The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain-related,” she said.

Graham was one of the late senator John McCain’s closest friends on Capitol Hill.

McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, had previously said Graham is “as much a member of my family, almost, as my children are,” USA Today reported.