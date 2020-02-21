Meghan McCain likened the cutthroat Democratic debate to the 'Game of Thrones' 'Red Wedding' episode

Getty/Getty Meghan McCain in October and the Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders at Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas.

The “View” cohost Meghan McCain compared Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Nevada to the “Red Wedding” episode of “Game of Thrones.”

With the Democratic primary heating up, and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City making his first debate appearance, the candidates were more targeted in their attacks than usual.

“This is like the red wedding of debates. And I’m here for all of it. All of it,” McCain tweeted.

Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate had all the makings of an HBO drama, at least according to Meghan McCain.

The “View” cohost likened the debate to the “Red Wedding” episode of “Game of Thrones,” in which several popular characters were murdered at a banquet.

This is like the red wedding of debates. And I’m here for all of it. All of it. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/WwSQmzpEmp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

This is like a really good housewives reunion. But one of the messy ones. We should have had @Andy moderate. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yTT3wIllOE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

The candidates were their most heated of any 2020 debate, with two primaries already in the books. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has taken the lead in recent national polls, so many jabs were aimed at him as well as former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City, who was making his first debate appearance.

There were also many tense exchanges between Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who are fighting to be the centrist voice in the race.

McCain has often been the lone conservative voice on “The View” since she joined the talk show in 2017.

Though she’s a Republican, she seemed to be backing the female candidates Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the debate, praising Klobuchar for her “mum jokes” and Warren for roasting Bloomberg.

I'm woman enough to admit how much I enjoy Amy's mom jokes. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mgWeSE71dZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

YES WARREN, FINISH HIM! Here for the Bloomberg roast. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BdQ3UMMv3V — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

By far my favorite Dem debate. Especially with Warren burning everything to the ground on the way out. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/gtFRc1UIxR — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

