Meghan McCain says Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech is 'why Trump won,' and faces backlash

Jason Guerrasio
Meryl Streep GettyGettyMeryl Streep speaking at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

On Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award to criticise President-elect Donald Trump for
 mocking a disabled New York Times reporter 
during his campaign.
“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said. “It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Streep’s remarks have been applauded by many in and out of Hollywood. However, Meghan McCain, a Fox News contributor and daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, took to Twitter Sunday night to knock Streep’s speech:

This followed with many people who are supportive of Streep’s speech going after McCain:

But the most heated was comedian Billy Eichner, who tweeted this reaction to McCain’s tweet:

McCain fired back:

Which then led the “Billy on the Street” host to react in a series of tweets:

Watch Streep’s remarks from the Golden Globes on Trump below:

 

At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honour Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

