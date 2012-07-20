MEGHAN MCCAIN: Rick Santorum Is A 'Jackass' And Mitt Romney Is 'A Sleeper Hit'

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu.com

Rick Santorum? “Jackass.” Obama? “Overrated.”Gingrich? “90s throwback.”



Mitt Romney? “A sleeper hit.”

Hillary Clinton? “A really great role model for strong women.”

These were just a few of the thoughts that Senator’s-daughter-turned-political analyst Meghan McCain shared with Larry King on his Hulu series, Larry King Now, yesterday.

McCain, on a publicity tour for her new book America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom, which she co-wrote with liberal comedian Michael Ian Black, let loose during her conversation with the former CNN host, sharing everything from her position on gay marriage to her VP pick for Mitt Romney.

McCain said she “came around to gay marriage” because gay bars were the easiest to sneak into as a teenager. “They didn’t card, so you could just go in and dance,” she explained, adding that now she “ardently” supports gay marriage.

McCain had some harsh words for her fellow female conservative media commentators, calling Ann Coulter a “caricature.”

“I don’t know if [Coulter] believes what she says anymore,” McCain said. “It just makes Republican women look bad.”

She also gave her thoughts on why conservatives go after her.

“I’m a single woman. I’m very blonde. I own my sexuality and the kind of life I live which is not a common thing for a woman in America, let alone in Republican politics,” McCain said. “I think I represent something new, which is a reflection of the fact that they represent something dying.”

She strongly backs Mitt Romney, but worries that he will pick someone boring as his vice president. Her choice would be New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

When asked whether Christie’s weight would hold him back, McCain said, “I think people will relate to it,” she said. “America is not a skinny country.”

