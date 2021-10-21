Meghan McCain said Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were ‘funeral crashers’ and ‘had no goddamn business’ being at her father’s memorial service

Meghan McCain said she was angered to see Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at her father’s memorial service in 2018. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Meghan McCain said Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner “should never have come” to her father’s memorial service in 2018.

McCain told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she suspected the duo wanted to attend the event because it “ended up being this enormous moment.”

She said the duo’s attendance at the memorial service is something that “still angers” her.

During a Wednesday television appearance, Meghan McCain said that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had “no goddamn business” showing up at her father’s funeral.

McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, told Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” she spotted the duo at the back of the church during her father’s 2018 memorial service.

“They should never have come, they had no business being there, I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically,” McCain said. “They had no goddamn business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”

McCain said that she had heard “a lot of different stories” as to why the couple had shown up at the funeral. She cited her suspicions that they wanted to be there because it was “just, like, an event they wanted to go to,” and because her father’s memorial service “ended up being this enormous moment.”

She said as well that she was told Sen. Lindsey Graham had extended an invitation to the duo.

However, she added: “You know, he (Trump) lost Arizona, so all is well now.”

McCain has had tense exchanges with members of the Trump family in the past. In December 2020, she tweeted at the former president: “Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him.”

Former President Trump has a history of attacking the late McCain, He said at an event in 2015 that McCain was viewed as a war hero only because he was captured.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump said.

While president, Trump also re-tweeted news articles that called McCain a “loser.”